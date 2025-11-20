Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $159,014.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,947.84. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,398.74. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $1,332,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in SentinelOne by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 84,308 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 985,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.