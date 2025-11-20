Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,724.

CVS Group Price Performance

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,138 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 791 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,648. The company has a market cap of £814.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,273.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,254.29.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CVS Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts predict that CVS Group will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Alfonso acquired 870 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,147 per share, with a total value of £9,978.90. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Stories

