BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

BioNTech stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in BioNTech by 315.7% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,647,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after buying an additional 581,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BioNTech by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BioNTech by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 444,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioNTech by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after acquiring an additional 410,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

