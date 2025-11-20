Bit Digital’s (BTBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bit Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTBT

Bit Digital Price Performance

Bit Digital stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 2,892.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.