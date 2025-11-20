Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

