BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,334,000 after buying an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,206,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after purchasing an additional 279,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,014.53 on Thursday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,077.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.