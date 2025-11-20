Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.27. 32,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 673,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BHAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Trading of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

