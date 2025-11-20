BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 253,751 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,368,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

