BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.10.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GD opened at $343.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $272,464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 118.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 901,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,525,000 after buying an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,029,000 after acquiring an additional 845,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

