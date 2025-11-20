BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Heico (NYSE:HEI)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Get Heico alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on Heico in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heico has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Heico

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $307.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heico has a 52-week low of $216.68 and a 52-week high of $338.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.21.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $163,920.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,920.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,896.68. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heico by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 92.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.