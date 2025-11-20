BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.7%

TDG opened at $1,341.11 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,400.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman bought 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,679.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

