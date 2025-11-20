BNP Paribas Exane Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.49.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

