BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.59% from the company’s current price.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVAV. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. New Street Research set a $365.00 target price on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $280.43 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total value of $170,038.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,157. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,089,000 after purchasing an additional 433,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 317,530 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,690,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after acquiring an additional 262,239 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.