BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.