BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $565.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.