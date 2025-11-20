BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.5%

RTX stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 10.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.