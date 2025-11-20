Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82. 4,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

