Bradyco Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Bradyco Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 3.9% of Bradyco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bradyco Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL opened at $2,042.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.89 and a 52 week high of $2,109.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,949.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,949.96.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

