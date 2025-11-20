Bradyco Inc. Invests $209,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Bradyco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,911,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,286,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

