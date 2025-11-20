Brokers Offer Predictions for Fiera Capital FY2026 Earnings

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$167.09 million for the quarter. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.