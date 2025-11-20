Brokers Set Expectations for Stantec’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($435.10) million during the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$176.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.91.

Stantec Stock Down 0.4%

STN opened at C$134.91 on Tuesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$107.23 and a twelve month high of C$160.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$148.45. The stock has a market cap of C$15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

