Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Acquires Shares of 346,950 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 346,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average of $211.35. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

