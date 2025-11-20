Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,388 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 0.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Corteva by 68.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,183,000 after acquiring an additional 497,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 70.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

