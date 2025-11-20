Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 20.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $98,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3%

PM stock opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

