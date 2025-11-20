Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 2,887 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 0.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $149,963,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,829.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,802.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,893.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

