Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 32,947 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 42,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.