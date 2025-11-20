BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

DOO stock opened at C$86.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$96.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

