BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Arete Research raised TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TKO opened at $188.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $130.16 and a twelve month high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $418,883.92. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,347. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 368.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 734,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

