Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.35. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

