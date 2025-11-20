Capital One Financial Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $599.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Capital One Financial from $519.00 to $599.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.49.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $520.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of -437.47, a PEG ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

