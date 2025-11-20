Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $3,961,015.20 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Frank LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.35. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

