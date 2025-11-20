Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 642,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 858% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
