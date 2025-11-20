CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

NYSE KMX opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CarMax by 17,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,670,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

