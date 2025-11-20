Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires 17,380 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 255.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises about 2.3% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 146.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.18, for a total transaction of $117,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,167.22. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,012 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.22, for a total value of $7,454,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,127.58. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 315,400 shares of company stock worth $172,868,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APP opened at $530.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.06. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

