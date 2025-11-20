Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.1% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,118 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,462 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

