Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 116,680 Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 116,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 0.9% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,397,000 after acquiring an additional 138,028 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,225,000 after purchasing an additional 959,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 3,389,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 665,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

