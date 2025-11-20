Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,800 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,314.24. The trade was a 71.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,778.63. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,400 shares of company stock worth $20,009,288. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

