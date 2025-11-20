Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,575 Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Get Qfin alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qfin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qfin by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Qfin by 472.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

Qfin Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 35.09%.The firm had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qfin Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.