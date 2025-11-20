Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 40,300 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $173,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,058.05. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,721,994.47. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,227 shares of company stock worth $8,028,955. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

