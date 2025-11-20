Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Cowen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.