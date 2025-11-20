Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,820 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 20.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,810,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $818,810 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

