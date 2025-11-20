Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

