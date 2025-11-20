Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

NYSE NRG opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

