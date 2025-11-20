Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $1.39 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,553,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Oberndorf William E lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 83,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,625.12. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,336,921.39. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,181,349 shares of company stock valued at $339,639,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $176.31 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 568.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

