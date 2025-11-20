Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 571.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $102.37 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

