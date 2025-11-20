Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.