Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,096,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after buying an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after buying an additional 134,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

NYSE:BAM opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

