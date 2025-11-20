Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,742 shares of company stock worth $27,418,324. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE GWRE opened at $213.87 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

