Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 670.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries accounts for 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at $110,580,904.22. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,484,670 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

