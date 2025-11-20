Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $477,127.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,308.64. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,436.10. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $1,654,006. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.